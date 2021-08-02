Virgin Voyages donates money to the RNLI

Virgin Voyages has donated £50,000 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), which will help Southsea East lifeguards and Selsey and Portsmouth lifeboat crew continue to save lives at sea throughout 2022.

Virgin Voyages’ first ship Scarlet Lady embarks on its Summer Soirée Series from Portsmouth Harbour this summer. Ahead of the ship’s public launch on 6 August, Virgin Voyages is supporting the RNLI’s lifesaving work through its ‘friends and family’ pre-launch sail, which embarks on its journey around England today.

Virgin employees on the pre-launch sail will experience what Sailors will be offered throughout the summer: adult-only voyages that provide ‘a lavish retreat away from it all’ with glamorous cabins, Michelin-inspired menus, immersive entertainment and plenty of spots for rest and relaxation.

A portion of each ticket sold for this voyage will be donated to the RNLI, which was nominated by Virgin Voyages to celebrate and support the charity’s mission and prominence in the Portsmouth region.

The RNLI is also a charity that is close to the Branson family’s hearts. Eve Branson, the late mother of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, served as chairman of the Manhood RNLI fundraising branch, which supports Selsey Lifeboat Station. Eve received her Long Service Award in the RNLI in 2020 for 20 years of commitment and service.

Vincent Padioleau, Eve Branson Foundation Committee Chairman, said, “Sadly, no longer with us, Eve dedicated tremendous amounts of energy and passion to fundraising for the RNLI. She leaves a legacy of helping communities both at home and overseas through her work in Morocco with the Eve Branson Foundation. Eve Branson’s service and commitment to the RNLI will never be forgotten, and we’re delighted that Virgin Voyages have chosen to continue this legacy.”

Virgin Voyages’ Director of Social Impact and Sustainability Jill Stoneberg added, “Our mission at Virgin Voyages has always been to change sailing for good by making a positive impact on people and the planet. This commitment includes finding ways to make a difference locally in the communities where we sail through partnerships with charitable organisations. We know RNLI is a much-loved organisation across the UK, and we are proud to support their mission and volunteers who are saving lives at sea.”

The £50,000 sum will have a great impact on the RNLI community and help the charity continue saving lives at sea for the year to come. The money will directly fund the kit and training of the Portsmouth RNLI crew for 2022, fund all repairs and maintenance for Selsey lifeboats for 2022, and fully kit out the RNLI lifeguards at Southsea East beach for the 2022 season.

