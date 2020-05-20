Virgin Voyages announces plans to start sailing in October

Virgin Voyages has moved its launch date to October 16th, 2020. This decision is based on the current global health crisis and updated CDC policies.

Any sailings before this date will be cancelled, with Sailors offered a variety of generous and flexible options, as a way of saying thank you. Virgin Voyages is grateful for the incredible support they have been shown and will continue to be a champion for their customers.

The official Naming Ceremony and Maiden Voyage of Scarlet Lady will take place in early 2021. In October, Virgin Voyages will start operating with a ‘soft opening’ period, which will include updates to onboard protocols, including limiting the number of Sailors to support social distancing.

Sailors impacted by the cancelled voyages will have the option for:

200 per cent in Future Voyage Credit, which can be applied to another sailing, rather than a refund. This is double the value of a Sailor’s existing booking.

Sailors can also receive up to $500 in onboard credit, if re-booked before June 30th, 2020.

If a Sailor would rather have a refund, they will receive 100% of the fare they paid, plus 25 per cent in Future Voyage Credit on the value paid to use for a future booking.

Virgin Voyages is looking forward to welcoming Sailors aboard Scarlet Lady to experience sailing the Virgin Way. From stunning, innovative design to world-class dining, plus entertainment and destinations done differently, Virgin Voyages will offer a sailing experience like none other.

