Virgin Voyages announces Limitless Voyage inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Virgin Voyages is setting sail with Jennifer Lopez’s Limitless Labs for an exclusive voyage aimed at women entrepreneurs.

Inspired by Jennifer’s passion to encourage others to live limitlessly, Virgin Voyages is introducing an exclusive, special-edition Limitless Voyage, taking place on Scarlet Lady’s Dominican Daze sailing on 14 to 19 April 2023.

Building on Jennifer’s existing partnership with Virgin Voyages as its chief entertainment and lifestyle officer, the Limitless Voyage is focused on the themes of community, courage, character, confidence, care, clarity and connection. Limitless Labs is a mission driven organisation focused on changing the game for women to up-level their lives through equal access to education, opportunities and capital.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” said Jennifer Lopez. “Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to seven seas.”

This amazing opportunity from Virgin Voyages and Limitless Labs gives Sailors a chance to recharge during the escape of a lifetime with events that strike the perfect balance of rest, work, and play. Setting sail from Virgin Voyages’ stunning homeport in Miami, guests will be treated to an itinerary that includes everything from connection opportunities and panel discussions led by women entrepreneurs to immersive well-being programming designed to replenish and restore Sailors’ energy.

“It’s exciting and inspiring to see the impact Jennifer’s having through all she does, not just in the entertainment industry, but also through her business ventures and her support of women’s entrepreneurship with Limitless Labs,” said Sir Richard Branson. “She brings so much passion to all of her projects, and so it was the perfect opportunity to take that energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

Anyone can book the Limitless Voyage, but Virgin Voyages has created a Limitless Experience Package that will enhance the experience. Designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, the Limitless Experience Package will offer access to special on-board events and activities.

Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez are also donating 50 cabins on this voyage to hard-working Latina entrepreneurs through the non-profit Grameen America.

