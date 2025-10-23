Virgin StartUp is bringing Scottish founders together for the Edinburgh Mentor Match

This National Mentoring Day, Virgin StartUp is bringing its signature entrepreneurial energy to Edinburgh.

On Monday 27 October, Virgin StartUp is hosting the Edinburgh Mentor Match, a free evening of connection, collaboration, and conversation at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

The event is all about bringing founders together to share stories, spark ideas, and find mentors who can make a real difference on their business journey. We believe that behind every great founder is a network of people cheering them on and that sometimes, adding a mentor to this mix can change everything.

The evening will kick off with a welcome from Andy Fishburn, Managing Director at Virgin StartUp, before moving into a high-energy round of “speed-dating for entrepreneurs.” Entrepreneurs can expect to meet like-minded founders, share experiences, and build relationships that could fuel their next big idea. After the speed networking, guests can grab a drink, unwind, and keep the conversations flowing.

HelpBnk, a free entrepreneurship community, will also be there with a mentoring station offering expert advice and one-to-one guidance. Attendees will also have the chance to meet local founders including Dr Sally Gouldstone, founder of the natural skincare brand Seilich, and Jilly Henry, co-founder of the sustainable clothing brand Meander Apparel.

Virgin StartUp knows just how much entrepreneurial energy Scotland has to offer, with the team already distributing over £3.8 million in Start Up Loan funding to founders across the country. Now, they’re doubling down on their mission and working to build even stronger connections. As Andy Fishburn puts it, “Networking with peers and finding a business mentor can make a huge difference to an entrepreneur’s journey. Earlier this year, our Founder Barometer survey revealed that for 1 in 10 founders, loneliness was their biggest challenge. Community, connection, and support are essential – and that’s what the Edinburgh Mentor Match is all about.”

In addition to the Mentor Match the ‘Doorbell of Dreams’ will also be in town on 27 and 28 October. Founders can pitch their business ideas in just 60 seconds at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, with the chance to get feedback from Richard Branson, Simon Squibb, and other leading entrepreneurs. The best pitches will reach a global audience online, giving local founders the opportunity to shine on a much bigger stage.

More than 4,000 people have already pitched to the Doorbell of Dreams nationwide and now it’s Edinburgh’s turn. So, if you’re ready to meet your next mentor, grow your network, or take your business idea straight to the top, don’t miss this one-off event.