The ‘Doorbell of Dreams’ is coming to a town near you

Do you have a business idea?

Would you jump at the chance to get your idea heard in front of a global audience of up to 100 million and get feedback from some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs? Now’s your chance...

Virgin Group Founder, Sir Richard Branson and entrepreneur, Simon Squibb, have teamed up to send their "Doorbell of Dreams" on the road in a van called the Dream Machine, visiting towns and cities across the UK, including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham.

Run by Virgin StartUp and HelpBnk, the "Doorbell of Dreams" is a video doorbell where founders can come and pitch their business ideas in 60 seconds.

The pitches will be uploaded to the HelpBnk platform and the best ones will receive feedback on social media from some of the UK’s most recognisable entrepreneurs including:

With a combined social media following of more than 100 million, they will help the next generation of entrepreneurs get their business ideas in front of a global audience.

Everyone pitching will also be offered a free chat with an experienced business advisor from Virgin StartUp when they sign up to the Virgin StartUp Community platform.

More than 1,500 people have already pitched to "Elevator of Dreams" video doorbell at Virgin Hotels in London-Shoreditch, with Richard and Simon’s favourite pitches clocking up 20 million views online for the next generation of UK start-up businesses.

The "Doorbell of Dreams" will be visiting the following locations:

Bristol - Jun 21-24

Swansea - Jun - 27-29

Taunton - July 1-3

Barnstaple - July 5-7

Newquay - July 9-12

Falmouth - July 14-16

Jurassic Fest - July 17-20

For Bakes Sake Opening, Gosport - July 25

Birmingham - July 28-29

Manchester - Aug 4-5

Wrexham - Aug 7-8

Bangor - Aug 9-10

Carfest - Aug 22-24

Milton Keynes - Sep 3-4

Ideas Fest - Sep 10-11

Leicester - Sep 12-13

Nottingham - Sep 16-18

Sheffield - Sep 20-22

Leeds - Sep 25-28

These dates are subject to change. please check the website for up to date details here.

More dates and towns to be announced in the autumn.

If you’re in London but haven’t pitched yet, the "Elevator of Dreams" will also stay in-situ at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, available every day from 9am to 5pm.

Sir Richard Branson said: "We’ve had so much fun listening to the brilliant business ideas people have pitched in to the doorbell that we’ve decided to keep it going.

"I think it’s great that so many people across the UK want to start their own business, so we’ve asked Virgin StartUp and HelpBnk to take the doorbell on the road where we’ll reach more people and help them with the advice and guidance they need to make their ideas even bigger and better."

Simon Squibb added: "I’m on a mission to help as many people as possible find their passion in life and to turn that into a business.

"I truly believe that anyone can build a successful business and live a life that they love, and that’s what the 'Doorbell of Dreams' is all about.

"I’m so excited that Richard and I are now being joined by an incredible group of entrepreneurs to provide feedback on and share our favourite pitches. So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve got a business dream, come and tell us about it!"