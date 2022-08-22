Virgin Red welcomes 56 new ways to earn Virgin Points

Virgin Red has welcomed 56 different retailers to its rewards programme, giving members the opportunity to earn even more Virgin Points on their everyday spending.

With Virgin Red, members can earn Virgin Points on their everyday shopping and commuting, to spend on hundreds of rewards from hot drinks and sausage rolls to flights, holidays or VIP tickets.

The 56 new retailers will be joining the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Nike, H&M and Boots and range from home and DIY to electronics, fashion and health and beauty. Here are a few that you might like to earn Virgin Points with.

New food and drink retailers

From home delivery of restaurants near you, to pizza and chocolate, Virgin Red is giving you the chance to earn on those well-deserved Friday night (or any night) takeaways. High street faves like Nando's, KFC and Wagamama's are but an online order away.

Deliveroo Pizza Hut Hotel Chocolat

New electronics retailers

If you need the next new, phone, computer or laptop for your home, Virgin Red has added plenty of electronics retailers to charge your wires. You can also nab an airfryer and see what all the fuss is about and buy the latest Pokémon or Mario game from Nintendo's store.

Dyson Dell HP Nintendo Official UK Store Robert Dyas Sonos Viking Direct

New health and beauty retailers

If you’re looking to jazz up your beauty routine, Virgin Red has a bunch of new health and beauty brands to make you feel fabulous.

Molton Brown logo Space NK Superdrug Cult Beauty Clarins Kiehl's

New home and DIY retailers

For those of you whose homes need a lick of paint, a newly fitted bathroom, or a DIY planter box, Virgin Red has a few new DIY retailers to get your home looking spit-spot.

Homebase Screwfix Habitat Lakeland Bloom & Wild

New entertainment retailers

And if all that isn’t enough, you can now earn points on your favourite activities, whether that’s sat reading a quiet book, or seeing your favourite artists or theatre shows.

London Theatre Direct Waterstones Ticketmaster

So, whether it’s making upgrades to your home, electronics, or you want to earn points on your favourite hobbies, Virgin Red has something for everyone. Sign up and start boosting your points balance today.

