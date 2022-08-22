Menu
Virgin Red welcomes 56 new ways to earn Virgin Points

Image of Virgin Red logo surrounded by new earn partner offers in the UK.
Virgin Red
Image of Katie Fiddaman
by Katie Fiddaman
22 August 2022

Virgin Red has welcomed 56 different retailers to its rewards programme, giving members the opportunity to earn even more Virgin Points on their everyday spending. 

With Virgin Red, members can earn Virgin Points on their everyday shopping and commuting, to spend on hundreds of rewards from hot drinks and sausage rolls to flights, holidays or VIP tickets. 

The 56 new retailers will be joining the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Nike, H&M and Boots and range from home and DIY to electronics, fashion and health and beauty. Here are a few that you might like to earn Virgin Points with.  

New food and drink retailers

From home delivery of restaurants near you, to pizza and chocolate, Virgin Red is giving you the chance to earn on those well-deserved Friday night (or any night) takeaways. High street faves like Nando's, KFC and Wagamama's are but an online order away.

Deliveroo logo
Deliveroo
Pizza Hut Delivery logo
Pizza Hut
Hotel Chocolat logo
Hotel Chocolat

New electronics retailers

If you need the next new, phone, computer or laptop for your home, Virgin Red has added plenty of electronics retailers to charge your wires. You can also nab an airfryer and see what all the fuss is about and buy the latest Pokémon or Mario game from Nintendo's store.

Dyson logo
Dyson
Dell logo
Dell
HP logo
HP
Nintendo Official UK Store logo
Nintendo Official UK Store
Robert Dyas logo
Robert Dyas
Sonos logo
Sonos
Viking Direct logo
Viking Direct

New health and beauty retailers

If you’re looking to jazz up your beauty routine, Virgin Red has a bunch of new health and beauty brands to make you feel fabulous. 

Molton Brown logo
Molton Brown logo
Space NK logo
Space NK
Superdrug logo
Superdrug
Cult Beauty logo
Cult Beauty
Clarins logo
Clarins
Kiehl's logo
Kiehl's

New home and DIY retailers

For those of you whose homes need a lick of paint, a newly fitted bathroom, or a DIY planter box, Virgin Red has a few new DIY retailers to get your home looking spit-spot. 

Homebase logo
Homebase
Screwfix logo
Screwfix
Dreams logo
Habitat logo
Habitat
Lakeland logo
Lakeland
Bloom & Wild logo
Bloom & Wild

New entertainment retailers

And if all that isn’t enough, you can now earn points on your favourite activities, whether that’s sat reading a quiet book, or seeing your favourite artists or theatre shows. 

London Theatre Direct logo
London Theatre Direct
Waterstones logo
Waterstones
Ticketmaster logo
Ticketmaster

So, whether it’s making upgrades to your home, electronics, or you want to earn points on your favourite hobbies, Virgin Red has something for everyone. Sign up and start boosting your points balance today.

Say hello to Virgin Red

Join Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Earn Virgin Points with brands you know and love, then spend them on rewards from across the Virgin family and beyond.
Get Virgin Red on App Store
Get Virgin Red on Google Play
Visit the Virgin Red website

The small print

Terms apply.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information, but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

