Virgin Red to contribute 100 Virgin Points for every transaction made on Earth Day

Virgin Red recognises the importance of advancing new climate solutions to fight climate change and wants to make this more accessible to you. That’s why, this Earth Day, Friday 22 April, Virgin Red will contribute 100 Virgin Points to Carbon Engineering for every transaction* made with Virgin Red – both earn and spend.

From the latest IPCC climate change mitigation report, it’s clear that both deep emissions reductions and helping carbon removal solutions development is urgently needed.

Virgin Red and Carbon Engineering have been partners since November 2020. Carbon Engineering is a climate solutions company focused on the deployment of Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology that captures carbon dioxide (CO₂) directly out of the air. When combined with deep underground storage of the CO2, it can deliver carbon removal on a huge scale. It can also be used to produce clean, affordable transportation fuels that work in existing vehicles.

More information can be found at carbonengineering.com.

How can you help?

We know how important supporting a good cause is to our members, which is why we want to help members to contribute to Carbon Engineering by simply spending or earning with Virgin Red.

There are three different ways in which Virgin Red members can easily support good causes via the Points for Good category:

Supporting charities and communities – there are fourteen national and regional charities within the Virgin Red programme, with more waiting in the wings.

Fighting climate change – recognising the importance of advancing new climate solutions, our partnership with Carbon Engineering allows members to support the development of innovative technology that can deliver carbon removal on a huge scale.

Supporting small businesses – via Virgin StartUp, which helps founders across the UK to start, fund and scale their business, Virgin StartUp products will feature on the Virgin Red app, so that members can try new things by purchasing products using their points.

Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s International and Strategic Development Director, says:

“We’re so proud to have partnered with Carbon Engineering to make carbon removal more accessible to our members. Whilst carbon removal solutions are starting to get more popular, they can still be pretty costly – unless you’re a member of Virgin Red of course – where it’s possible to make a difference from just 5,000 Virgin Points or on Earth Day simply by earning or spending Virgin Points. Virgin Red’s Points for Good category gives its members the option to not only support carbon removal technology but also support charities and Virgin StartUp businesses – making our offering unique in the loyalty industry.”

Find out more about Carbon Engineering here.

Sign up today and join the rewards club that makes your everyday extraordinary.