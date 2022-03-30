Virgin Red has partnered with Capital One, the first US credit card company to offer its US customers the opportunity to transfer miles directly to Virgin Red, for Capital One miles cardholders (Venture X, Venture, and Spark Miles). For every Capital One mile you transfer, you’ll get one Virgin Point from Virgin Red.

Capital One customers can now unlock a whole new world of extraordinary rewards by simply linking their accounts and transferring miles into Virgin Points, giving exclusive access to rewards from the Virgin Group and beyond.

Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s International and Strategic Development Director, says: “I am thrilled that Capital One has joined the Virgin Red programme in the US, as its first direct credit card partner. We can’t wait to help more members live a life more Virgin and discover all of the amazing products and services the Virgin companies and partners have to offer.”

Members of Virgin Red in the US can spend Virgin Points on unique and exclusive rewards, including:

Special gifts and experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts, such as spa treatments or adventure activities

Premium flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines

Donating points for good, to Virgin Unite or Carbon Engineering, to support the development of technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere

Luxury sailings with Virgin Voyages

Awesome breaks with Virgin Limited Edition.

What’s more, because Virgin Points don’t expire, they can be spent now or in the future.

It’s easy for Virgin Red members to build up their points balance when spending every day with some of the biggest online retailers – including Macy’s and HomeDepot, and members can also earn points when spending with Virgin Experience Gifts, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Booking.com.

To join Virgin Red, people need to search for Virgin Red in the Android and iOS app stores or click here to register.