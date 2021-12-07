Virgin Red Christmas gift guide: 10 beautiful gifts to earn Virgin Points on

It’s the most wonderful time of year – especially if you’re a member of Virgin Red and can earn points on your Christmas shopping.

Virgin’s new rewards club has a sleigh-load of great partner brands to earn Virgin Points with, so you can top up your balance whenever you buy from your favourite retailers.

The more you spend, the more points you rack up: which means your festive shopping list becomes a happy hunting ground not only for your loved ones but for you, too.

By shopping online through Virgin Red’s specially selected partners, you’ll earn points for yourself in the process. Points that can be spent on anything from afternoon tea or a flight to St Lucia.

Just like that, your Christmas shopping becomes that bit more extraordinary, with rewards that cover spectacular experiences, sun-drenched holidays, simple pleasures and more.

Are you in? Get inspired with just a few great gift ideas for all tastes and budgets that you can earn points on with Virgin Red, below. That Caribbean hammock has your name on...

Pot luck

Fortnum & Mason are known as purveyors of finery and this beautiful Georgian-style tea set is a case in point. Handmade from delicate bone china, it features gold gilding detail and is specially made for one. Perfect for me time and a cosy cuppa by the fire.

Game on

The source of cheer and sulks since time began, no Christmas is complete without a family game of Monopoly. Selfridges makes the tradition that bit more fun with a personalised game board. The special edition adds a dash of drama to an already high-stakes showdown.

Dove love

This hand-engraved dove decoration from The Corbeau Press – one of Not On The High Street’s trove of independent makers – ticks all the boxes when it comes to the thoughtful factor. A shoo-in for that person who delights in life’s finer details.

Go for gold

Hand-sculptured in a Berlin studio by contemporary jewellery label MAIR Berlin, these golden Etsy earrings are a joy to behold. Elegant and unusual, they’re like a miniature piece of art – one that will handily fit into a stocking come Christmas Eve.

LEGO life

Kids small and large will love this LEGO set of the iconic Madrigal house from Disney’s Encanto. Recreate the magic of the hit comedy musical with a fun and engrossing project that the whole family can get involved in. If you’re lucky, it will last all Christmas week, too.

Caffeine dream

For those who live by a fresh fix of the good stuff, this sleek De'Longhi espresso coffee machine is a gift from the caffeine gods. An exquisitely designed piece of kit, it even has a milk frother so you can get your daily latte just-so.

Sky high

Nothing shouts adventure like a voucher for a sunrise hot air balloon ride. A gift that truly wows, this present will whisk your loved one up and away on the journey of a lifetime hosted by Virgin Balloon Flights, complete with stunning views and a glass of post-flight bubbly. Talk about Cloud Nine...

On yer bike

Sporty types are in for a treat with the all-new Carrera impel E-bike range, available from Halfords. A model like this electric hybrid bike is a splurge but it hits the spot for both style and substance – featuring three assist modes, a walking mode, and a memory foam saddle for added comfort. Hello, upcycled commute.

Pawesome bed

Christmas can be an exhausting time for our pooch pals. All those festive walkies and wagging of tails for an endless stream of guests. Luckily, this Fenella Smith dog bed from John Lewis is to the rescue, with a comfy snooze space for your furry friend – and a bold pop of colour to boot.

All hail Disney

Well, who wouldn’t want a personalised Mickey Mouse from Disney to wake up to on Christmas morning? This time-honoured toy is a classic for a reason, with a soft-feel finish for ultimate festive cheer.

