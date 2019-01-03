Virgin Radio UK launches two new stations

Virgin Radio UK has launched two new stations – Virgin Radio Chilled and Virgin Radio Anthems.

If you’re longing for the halcyon days of the 1980s and 90s, then Virgin Radio Anthems has your back. You’ll find songs you can sing your heart out to, with the tracks you know and love from the best rock, indie and pop artists.

We’re not talking middle of the road here; Virgin Radio Anthems will have Nirvana, U2, Oasis, Toto and more – the songs you remember from your first gigs, fresher’s week and classic festival weekends.

But if you’re looking to relax, Virgin Radio Chilled might be more what you’re after. It’s not Enya, pan pipes or whale song but the kind of music you need the morning after a heavy night.

On Virgin Radio Chilled you’ll find relaxed tunes from the likes of Radiohead, Amy Winehouse, George Ezra, The Lumineers and more. So whether you need to unwind after a busy day at work, you’re looking for the soundtrack to a lazy weekend morning, or you need to focus while you’re studying, Virgin Radio Chilled has the music you’re after.

You can listen to both Virgin Radio Chilled and Virgin Radio Anthems online, on the Virgin Radio app, or if you have an Amazon Echo you can ask Alexa to play the stations.