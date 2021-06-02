Virgin Radio Pride UK launches for LGBTQ+ community

Virgin Radio UK has announced the launch of Virgin Radio Pride UK to span a summer of pride events across the country.

The new radio station will run from 7 June until the end of September and has an exciting lineup to make you laugh, cry and above all - make you proud.

Important LGBTQ+ topics

Its core programming will address important issues for the LGBTQ+ community, sparking conversations around topics such as Trans-rights, gay adoption issues, living with HIV and helping parents understand LGBTQ+ issues by working closely with various LGBTQ+ partners.

LGBTQ+ presenters including Tia Koffee, Matt Cain, Emma Goswell, Debbie Ryan, Phil Clifton, Shivani Dave, Vicki Blight and Stephen Sullivan will be joined in conversation with guest celebrity contributors.

The station will bring to life Pride festivals around the UK, partnering with local celebrations including Blackpool and Oxford Pride . It has also joined up with a range of partners including The Food Chain , a charity which helps people living with HIV in London lead healthy, independent lives; mental health charity Shout (a proud Virgin Unite partner); AIDS memorial Quilt; All About Trans; and The Logbooks podcast.

There will also be documentaries on being bisexual in 2021, how LGBTQ+ communities helped shape dance music, and Matt Cain’s Sunday afternoon show with lively LGBTQ+ discussions on featuring expert panelists.

In between programmes, you can dance the day away to pop-dance and pop-R&B playlist from the last 20 years. Virgin Radio Pride will start the day with The Chris Evans Breakfast Show throughout the week along with all other Virgin Radio sister stations and broadcast The Graham Norton Radio Show at the weekend.

Virgin Radio

Championing LGBTQ+ rights

Virgin has a long history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Nearly 50 years ago, Richard Branson started the Student Advisory Centre, a helpline where young callers with problems could retain their anonymity and get help from the right people. He realised many young gay people were being ostracised and wanted to meet other gay people and feel part of a community. This is what led him to buy Heaven nightclub in London.

Virgin has gone on to sponsor Pride festivals, host international panels, helped launch Open for Business, a business-led coalition to make the economic case for LGBTQ+ inclusion, and used our voice to support the abolition of anti-LGBTQ+ laws. In 2019, Virgin Atlantic made history with the world’s first ever Pride flight, marking the 50 year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Tuning in

You can listen to Virgin Radio Pride UK from June 7 on DAB in London, online or via the Virgin Radio app.