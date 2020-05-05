Virgin Radio hosts online concert featuring Christine and the Queens

Virgin Radio France is hosting a one-off concert, live in your living room.

On May 6th at 9pm CEST (8pm BST) a host of stars from the French music scene will be playing exclusively for the radio station. You can catch all the action on the radio – and also on their social media channels.

The lineup includes: Benjamin Biolay, Christine and the Queens, Clara Luciani, Tryo, Suzane, Pomme, Hervé, Camélia Jordana, Laurie Darmon, Izia, Elle & Lui and Noé Preszow.

Sign up for your personalised invitation to the exclusive performances now.

