Virgin Radio announces details of the Chris Evans Breakfast Show

Virgin Radio has announced that the Chris Evans Breakfast Show will launch on January 21st, 2019 and will not be interrupted by ad breaks.

In a ground-breaking partnership agreed between Virgin Radio UK and Sky, Chris Evans will broadcast his Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio without any ad breaks. Sky will sponsor the show, providing investment to create branded content, competitions and events, which will take the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio to a whole new level.

“So much has changed in broadcasting since I was last at Virgin Radio that now, thanks to Sky, we can do the show without ad breaks,” Chris Evans said. “I’m even more excited about starting in the New Year!”

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO UK & Ireland at Sky, added: “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio will bring audiences something completely new, bold and fresh – everything we love at Sky. We’re excited to create an innovative radio first with Chris and Virgin Radio, and bring Sky customers even more of the entertainment they love when Virgin Radio launches across Sky from January 7th.”

The partnership will mean that listeners will have the same uninterrupted audio experience that they’ve come to expect from Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 show. With Sky’s investment in creativity, Chris and the team – including Vassos and Rachel – will have more license than ever to let their creative juices flow.

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio will be available online, on mobile via the Virgin Radio app and on DAB digital radio. Visit Virgin Radio to find out more.