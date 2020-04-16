Virgin Radio announces Big Thank You Tour for COVID-19 key workers

Virgin Radio UK is planning a massive party this autumn to say thank you to key workers fighting against COVID-19.

Partnering with The Sun, Virgin Radio will give away 35,000 free tickets to key workers for the Big Thank You Tour – three special arena shows this autumn, packed full of chart-topping talent.

Image from Virgin Radio

“Our fantastic key workers are keeping Britain going through the coronavirus lockdown,” Mike Cass, content director for the Virgin Radio network, said. “From our brilliant bus drivers and posties to the amazing shop staff and delivery drivers making sure we’re stocked with essentials - and of course, our wonderful health and social care workers.

“We wanted to say thank you the best way we know how – by throwing an amazing party. Three, in fact. And we’ll be pulling out all the stops – and inviting some very special guest stars – to ensure three nights to remember for 35,000 key workers and their families.”

The Big Thank You Tour is scheduled to take place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Wednesday October 28th, Manchester Arena on Thursday October 29th, and the SSE Hydro Arena Glasgow on Sunday November 1st.

Image from Virgin Radio UK

Wembley’s show will incorporate The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards, which celebrate healthcare staff who go beyond the call of duty to look after patients.

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief of The Sun, said: “We launched The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards three years ago to recognise the hard work, dedication and sheer brilliance of our NHS staff - from the porters to the nurses to the surgeons.

“The national COVID-19 emergency has put them all on the frontline of battling this horrendous disease, and they’re doing an incredible job. We hope the Big Thank You Tour will give many thousands of them something to look forward to.”

If the UK isn’t quite ready for a big party in October, then Virgin Radio and The Sun plan to do it as soon as they safely can. But in the meantime keep listening to Virgin Radio and as soon as they can share more details they will.