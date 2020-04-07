Virgin Pulse’s practical guide to wellbeing during the COVID-19 crisis

Virgin Pulse has launched an online hub, giving you access to wellbeing programmes and resources to help you through the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 Homebase is available in more than 100 languages. It has information and advice from experts on everything from COVID-19 itself, to dealing with the stress and anxiety that you may be experiencing.

The hub also has tips on staying active and working out at home. There’s an online exercise dice you can roll to be inspired to get moving, videos to show you how to do exercises at home and free audio workout guides from Aaptiv.

If you’re struggling with working from home when you’re used to spending your time in an office, Virgin Pulse has tips for beating distractions and being more productive. There’s even a guide for managing full-time childcare with working from home.

If you are looking to cook more healthy meals, and need to brush up on the basics or sharpen your cooking skills, Virgin Pulse has got you covered with advice on making healthy choices and some simple, affordable recipes.

Getting enough sleep each night isn’t always easy – especially if you’re feeling stressed or anxious. Virgin Pulse has some great tips on getting ready to sleep and getting better sleep each night.

Visit Virgin Pulse to find out more.