Virgin Pulse to acquire Welltok to advance health activation capabilities

Virgin Pulse, the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health and engagement company, has announced its intent to acquire Denver-based consumer activation company Welltok.

Welltok is a leader in data analytics-based targeting and multi-channel outreach solutions. As well as providing Virgin Pulse users with comprehensive data, analytic and multi-channel communications capabilities, this transaction will accelerate the company’s ability to serve substantially more clients, consumers, patients and members across the full healthcare continuum – employers, health systems, health plans (commercial, Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid), and pharmacies or pharmacy benefit managers.

Welltok brings with it a broad portfolio of clients and capabilities, and complements Virign Pulse’s digital-first platform with the industry’s most comprehensive database and additional communication channels, including text, mail, social and interactive voice response. This means that Virgin Pulse will supercharge its ability to drive change and bend the healthcare cost curve by motivating consumers to take actions that improve their health.

Image from Virgin Pulse

“The addition of Welltok will allow us to deliver new and expanded data, analytics and multi-channel communications capabilities to our current clients while accelerating our ability to deliver a scalable end-to-end health activation and engagement platform that addresses the unique needs of the healthcare industry,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Combining Welltok’s ability to identify and motivate consumers to initiate and complete specific health actions, with Virgin Pulse’s ability to engage users in managing and making the best possible decisions about their health and wellbeing every day will provide clients, consumers, patients and members a clear path to achieving health outcomes and demonstrable cost savings.”

Welltok CEO Bob Fabbio added: “We are excited to combine forces with Virgin Pulse and look forward to bringing our teams, talents and technology together to deliver the most comprehensive digital health platform to our collective customers. Together, we have the potential to create modern, scalable healthcare engagement and activation solutions that will greatly increase the value our clients realise by driving meaningful change and outcomes, faster.”

The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to completion of all the necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions under the definitive agreement. Visit Virgin Pulse to find out more.