Virgin Pulse named in Fast Company’s ‘Brands That Matter’ list

Great news! Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, has been recognised on Fast Company’s second annual Brands That Matter list, which honours brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose.

The companies and non-profits that Fast Company selected have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. Virgin Pulse made the list for its innovative approach to health and wellbeing engagement and tackling the challenges of today’s healthcare market.

“Virgin Pulse is a brand that matters because engagement matters,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “The only way we’re going to move the needle in healthcare is to get people more proactively involved in their health – taking action every day to be healthier, understanding their benefits, managing their conditions, and navigating costs and providers. We empower members to make informed decisions about their overall wellbeing, while also delivering real results and measurable value for businesses and their people. Thank you to the Fast Company team for this honour, and an even bigger thank you to the Virgin Pulse team for your passion – what you do matters!”

Image from Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse works with more than 6,000 organisations around the world, including 25% of the Fortune 500 and four of the top five US national health plans. And it reaches more than 150 million people to drive health actions that matter. Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health platform serves as a one-stop-shop for all things health, wellbeing and navigation. This includes VP Navigate, Virgin Pulse’s recently upgraded care and benefits navigation solution that helps members understand how to get quality care at the right time, and at the right cost.

As well as the self-service digital experience, Virgin Pulse offers guidance from live experts to deliver world-class engagement – and members love it. Millions of people use Virgin Pulse up to six times a day on average for its programmes, partners, coaches, and resources. It has an engagement rate of 50%, which is well above standard for wellbeing programmes.

Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list, which features large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty businesses, and non-profits such as Pinterest and Fender, recognises 144 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them – and offer an inspiration for others to buy in. Editors from Fast Company judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity and business impact. View the full list on Fast Company.

Visit Virgin Pulse to find out more about the award-winning digital-first health and wellbeing company.