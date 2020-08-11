Virgin Money is taking the stress out of buying a house

Buying a house is one of the most stressful life experiences that anyone can face. Virgin Money wants to make it easier with its new app.

The Home Buying Coach app will help first time buyers to get on to the property ladder, offering advice on savings, budgets and timelines.

Home Buying Coach is launching in collaboration with Life Moments, who have already helped more than 100,000 first time buyers with the FirstHomeCoach app. It will give first time buyers a personalised plan, timeline and saving goal. The digital coach, which starts conversations with users and encourages them to take action, guides every step of the home buying process.

Simon Wallace, head of mortgage transformation at Virgin Money, said: “The mortgage and home buying space is crying out for innovation. Many first time buyers continue to report an unnecessary level of difficulty and stress around the process.

“It is for this reason we’re delighted to launch Home Buying Coach. Users will have access to expert insight and coaching, as well as tools to calculate what they can afford, when they can afford it and how they can get there. We want to take the pain out of the process for first time buyers, whether they end up with a Virgin Money product or not. We know from our own research that buyers tend to be happier than renters – both in terms of their finances and in general – and so we see this new tool as a valuable part of our customer offering.”

Home Buying Coach is available now in the App Store and Google Play.

Virgin Money also recently launched its Money On Your Mind service, which offers expert answers to any financial questions you may have.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.