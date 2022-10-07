Virgin Money opens flexible working spaces in UK stores

In need of a change of scenery but don’t fancy commuting all the way to the office? You can now work from Virgin Money stores across the UK. The bank is opening up space in a number of its city centre and larger high street stores to create local hubs where colleagues, customers and community members can work, meet and collaborate.

Virgin Money colleagues can now make use of hybrid workspaces in the bank’s Edinburgh, Norwich, Dewsbury, Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford and York stores. Colleagues can pre-book desks, meeting rooms and collaboration spaces to work while the store is open.

This builds on Virgin Money’s flexible working policy, A Life More Virgin, which aims to maximise flexibility in terms of where, when and how colleagues work. All colleagues whose role is not dependent on a specific location are able to work anywhere in the UK, removing geographical boundaries for most of Virgin Money’s teams.

Lyn Rose, head of store network and customer inclusion at Virgin Money, said: “Our flexible working approach, A Life More Virgin, is built on the idea that the old rules around where, when and how we work don’t apply anymore. We’ve extended this approach to our network of stores around the UK and taken a fresh look at how we can offer great spaces which bring people together, unleash creativity and build a sense of community, while showcasing the very best of our brand.”

The bank is also introducing public co-working and event spaces in several city centre stores to give customers and members of the community a place where they can meet and work for free. This includes the stores in Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Kensington, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Haymarket (London), Norwich, Nottingham and Cardiff.

The stores have unique designs, with open plan layouts that aim to provide collaborative, creative and community-focused spaces. Each store offers state-of-the-art facilities that help to make remote working easier, including wi-fi, bookable desks, collaboration area and private meeting rooms. The locations also have relaxed discussion spaces where people can meet with colleagues, clients and business contacts, as well as a refreshment bar where visitors can take time out to chat and enjoy hot or cold drinks and snacks.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more – or pop into your nearest store and get yourself set up for a day of remote working.