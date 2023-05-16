Virgin Money Foundation: Making a difference in local communities

The Virgin Money Foundation exists to make a real and lasting difference in communities that need it most. It does this by working in partnership with organisations that are committed to regenerating their local areas and investing in community activities that have a meaningful impact.

Established in 2015, the Virgin Money Foundation has now awarded more than £12 million in funding to incredible initiatives over the last eight years. This money has supported projects and programmes that tackle poverty, support people experiencing homelessness, provide, fight against racial inequity, and promote social change in local communities.

The Virgin Money Foundation has created a film showcasing some of the projects it supported between 2020 and 2022.

Virgin Money CEO David Duffy said: “The Virgin Money Foundation helps Virgin Money to live out our purpose. They bring that purpose to life by supporting communities who have a vision for change in their area – whether that is through supporting projects that help people through tough economic times, enabling Virgin Money colleagues to volunteer their time or skills, or by providing much needed money to enable community leaders to make a real impact in their neighbourhoods. They have programmes which go right to the heart of communities. And they really do show that big changes do start locally.”

