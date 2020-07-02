Virgin Money is bringing live music back this summer

As the UK emerges from lockdown, you could enjoy a socially distanced concert with your loved ones at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle.

At a time when a number of festivals and gigs have had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pop-up venue located in Gosforth Park will play host to a number of concerts over the summer.

Fans will enjoy the performances from a personal viewing platform, enabling them to follow social distancing guidelines. Each platform comes complete with a table, chairs and a personal fridge. People from the same household will be able to sit together and enjoy the event from the comfort of their own private area.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena will host an eclectic programme of events, including live music, DJ sets, bingo nights, karaoke and socially distanced food festivals.

