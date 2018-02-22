Virgin Mobile launches Truly Unlimited plan

With no caps, throttling or hidden catches, Truly Unlimited is a mobile plan created exclusively for Virgin Media’s TV, broadband and landline customers. It highlights the company’s commitment to existing customers, demonstrating their ambition to go the extra mile for the most loyal customers.

Unlike most ‘unlimited’ offerings, Virgin Media’s new plan is truly unlimited, giving you no need to worry about going over your limits. Users can enjoy unlimited texts, minutes and data for just £25 a month, without fearing a big bill. Plus, Virgin Media has just boosted its 4G speed to up to 50Mbps.

Truly Unlimited is a step towards bringing Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media’s services closer together to offer even more benefits to cable customers choosing Virgin Mobile services. With ultrafast broadband from Virgin Media and top deals from Virgin Mobile, you can have fast speeds at your fingertips, whether you’re at home or on the go – and with Truly Unlimited you don’t need to worry that you’re getting close to your data limit.

“Virgin Mobile is giving our customers peace of mind by eliminating the fear of running out of data,” Jeff Dodds, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile, said. “Unlike our competitors, we won’t enforce caps or throttle speeds; our Truly Unlimited customers will get what it says on the tin – a truly unlimited service. Loyalty deserves to be rewarded and we’re going the extra mile to give our customers the best. From fast 4G to huge data plans, our customers are always covered.”

Find out more and sign up now on the Virgin Mobile website.