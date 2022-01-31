Virgin Media O2 sets up tablet lending scheme

Virgin Media O2 has teamed up with environmental charity Hubbub to launch a tablet lending scheme to make tablets and free mobile data available to community organisations supporting people in temporary accommodation.

The Tech Lending Community Fund will deliver social and environmental benefits by helping people facing digital exclusion to access the internet – while simultaneously reducing electronic waste by maximising the use of refurbished digital devices.

Local councils, NGOs and community groups will be able to access grants of between £50,000 and £120,000 to purchase refurbished devices to lend to groups in temporary accommodation. These might include refugees, young people facing hardship, those recently released from prison and domestic abuse survivors.

The tablets will help people connect with loved ones, access healthcare, complete training or job applications and take part in virtual interviews.

Virgin Media O2 and Hubbub will establish and support up to five Tech Lending Hubs in locations across the UK and make at least 1,000 high quality refurbished devices available.

Tracey Herald, Head of Sustainability at Virgin Media O2, said: “In an increasingly digital world, we know how important it is to help people get connected. For those in temporary accommodation, connectivity is a lifeline – helping them stay connected to loved ones and accessing essential online services, from healthcare to applying for a job.

“That’s why we’re building on our partnership with Hubbub by launching the Tech Lending Community Fund to create community lending schemes across the UK that offer devices and data to those who need it most. The scheme supports people and planet – connecting the disconnected and giving old devices a new lease of life, helping to prevent e-waste.”

Organisations interested in applying for the grants can apply by 1 March 2022 by visiting techlendingcommunityfund.co.uk.

Visit Virgin Media O2 to find out more.