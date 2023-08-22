Virgin Media O2 network boost for UK holiday hotspots

With a busy summer of UK staycations in full swing, Virgin Media O2 has announced a massive boost to its 4G and 5G mobile network, with a focus on rural areas and holiday hotspots.

Research commissioned by Virgin Media O2 has revealed that 65% of the British public have planned a staycation for 2023, with the most popular destinations including the South West and Scotland.

The operator – which was recently voted best combined mobile and WiFi provider –­ has upgraded its network in more than 72,000 postcodes since May last year. The upgrade includes some of the UK’s favourite staycation destinations ­– such as the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides, Kent, East Sussex, and Yorkshire. Whitstable, Scarborough and Brighton are among seaside towns to benefit from the boost.

Shutterstock

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “With the school summer holidays well underway, we are doubling down on improving and expanding our network so that, come rain or shine, our customers have access to the services they want wherever and whenever they need them.”

Virgin Media O2 has also partnered with the Welsh Government and rural coverage experts Wavemobile to bring next generation connectivity to historic destinations. The first area in the UK to benefit is South Stack, a nature reserve and popular tourist destination in rural Wales managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), where new technology has brought permanent mobile connectivity to the area for the first time. Visitors can now reliably access mobile signal in the area and card payments can be taken at the visitor centre in a boost to the local economy.

Visit Virgin Media O2 to find out more.