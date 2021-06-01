Virgin Media O2 launches the Together Fund to support UK charities

Virgin Media O2 has launched a £500,000 Together Fund to support hundreds of UK charities.

The nationwide fund has been created to lend a hand to local charities that bring a sense of community spirit, belonging and togetherness throughout the UK. The fund will give £1,000 grants to charities with environmental and community belonging projects - inspiring people across the UK to create positive change for causes they care about.

For registered UK charities looking to apply for the £1,000 donation - apply here by midnight on Monday 14th June.

Virgin Media O2 is specifically looking to support charities that focus on:

Reducing loneliness and isolation, while promoting a sense of community belonging.

Inspiring positive action to enhance and protect the local environment.

Virgin Media O2 launched as a new joint venture with a commitment to power the UK’s recovery and create unbeatable choice for consumers and businesses. Virgin Media and O2 both bring together a strong history of supporting people, communities and the planet, so it’s fitting that Virgin Media O2’s first act is to make positive change happen across the UK.

Visit the Virgin Media O2 Together Fund website to apply for the funding and to find out more.

The Together Fund is open to local charities registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland or the Office of Scottish Charity Regulation and with a turnover of less than £1m.