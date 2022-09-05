Virgin Media O2 introduces UK’s fastest WiFi guarantee

Virgin Media O2 is guaranteeing customers minimum download speeds of 20Mbps in every room of their home or £100 credit back.

Offering broadband download speeds 22 times faster than the national average, Virgin Media’s connectivity means that everyone in the household can work, game and stream at the same time. And with the introduction of its WiFi guarantee, customers’ connectivity needs are covered – even in the hardest to reach areas of the home.

Unlike other providers, Virgin Media promises download speeds twice as fast as the next quickest WiFi guarantee available. If customers can’t stream Netflix or YouTube content in glorious UHD or 4K in every room due to poor WiFi speeds below 20Mbps, they’ll be offered up to three mesh WiFi pods to help improve their connectivity or £100 credit back if the pods don’t help.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media’s WiFi guarantee will be included at no extra cost in Gig 1 broadband and all Volt bundles – giving customers even more value and reassurance. Customers who are currently on M50 to M500 Fibre packages (without Volt) can add the guarantee for £8 a month.

Alongside its new guarantee, Virgin Media has revamped its Connect app so that customers have more control over their connectivity. Customers can test the strength of their WiFi from room to room with the new ‘home scan’ functionality, manage devices that are connected to their home network – including pausing a WiFi connection to individual devices (so no more after hours streaming for the kids!), and access in-app customer support should they need help resolving any problems.

Jeff Dodds, chief operation officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Delivering fast and reliable broadband is at the heart of our business. We know how important seamless connectivity is, and as our customers’ needs evolve beyond just speed, we’ll continue to enhance our products and services to ensure we meet those needs. That’s why we’re investing to improve our Connect app and have today launched our market-leading WiFi guarantee so our customers can work, play and stream safe in the knowledge their connectivity needs are covered.”

Virgin Media’s new WiFi guarantee goes hand-in-hand with its self-optimising hubs and signal boosting mesh WiFi Pods to offer customers complete peace of mind that they’ll get reliable WiFi in every room or money back. Visit Virgin Media to find out more.