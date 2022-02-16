Virgin Media O2 gives Londoners a 5G connectivity boost

Virgin Media O2’s 5G network across London now reaches 64% of the city’s population, thanks to recent upgrades. This includes the recently introduced low band 5G spectrum, which enables mobile signals to travel further.

London is now one of the largest 5G footprints within Virgin Media O2’s network. But it’s not the only place you can enjoy ultrafast mobile connectivity. Virgin Media O2 has committed to investing at least £10 billion in the UK and has already delivered 5G to more than 2,000 sites across the country last year, covering 300 towns and cities. The company has promised to reach 50% of the UK’s population with its 5G services in 2023.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “Providing a 5G boost is part of our long-standing investment in the capital and our mission to upgrade the UK through our ongoing investment in 4G, 5G, fixed broadband and innovative new services. We are taking a customer-centric approach to our mobile network strategy, which centres on optimising our network where our customers need them most. This means focusing on densifying our coverage where our customers are going to feel the most benefit, such as busy urban cities like London, while also investing to extend coverage in less populated areas. And with our Volt proposition, we can offer 5G plus gigabit broadband together, giving Londoners the best connectivity in and out of their homes.”

Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 has also made significant investments in fixed broadband network expansion and upgrades in London over the last six years. The company has extended its footprint to reach 340,000 additional premises through its Project Lightning programme, and made gigabit broadband available to more than six million Londoners – this is 16 times faster than the capital’s average speeds.

The company completed its wider gigabit rollout in December, meaning more than 15.5 million homes across the UK can now access broadband with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps.

Virgin Media also recently launched its new TV ad, which showcases the power of its ultrafast connectivity. It tells the story of Aamira, a young skater who is befriended by a skate crew after her attempt to ‘drop in’ on a skate bowl didn’t go to plan. After chatting with these friends online and in real life, the ad shows the power of staying connected.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Visit Virgin Media O2 to find out more.