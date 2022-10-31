Virgin Media O2 celebrates one million Volt customers with Olly Murs

This is the heart-warming moment a family in Manchester received a knock on the door from Olly Murs.

He was there with Virgin Media O2 to surprise them with an epic tech bundle – including a brand new TV, games console and headphones – to celebrate Virgin Media O2 reaching a million Volt customers in its first year.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Volt is the joint offering from Virgin Media O2, which gives customers the best of Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband and O2’s award winning mobile network. It was launched within months of the companies’ merger in 2021. With a million customers now enjoying the benefits of Volt, that accounts for around a fifth of Virgin Media O2’s customers.

New insights from Virgin Media O2 show that existing Volt customers are enjoying average download speeds of 452Mbps, more than 100% faster than non-Volt packages. This means that Volt customers could download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II more than twice as fast as the average customer without a Volt package in just 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We launched Volt within months of our merger as part of our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK and to disrupt the market to give consumers improved choice and a more affordable way to bundle the UK’s leading broadband and mobile services together.

“Reaching this milestone just a year after Volt launching demonstrates the momentum behind us and is testament to the quality of our offering and the real benefits available to our customers, which in the current climate have never been more valuable.”

Over the last year, Virgin Media O2 has also focused on tackling the digital divide in the UK, with a number of initiatives to help people get online including the National Databank for those experiencing data poverty, and Essential Broadband plans for people receiving Universal Credit.

Visit Virgin Media O2 to find out more.