Virgin Media expands network in Northern Ireland

Over 50 per cent of homes and businesses in Northern Ireland can now access Virgin Media ultrafast broadband.

Virgin Media has invested more than £100m in Northern Ireland since 2015 to bring faster connection to more than 375,000 homes and businesses. This investment has brought life-changing connectivity to 30 towns and villages, including Belfast, Bangor, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Templepatrick and more.

The broadband speed is set to get even faster in Northern Ireland too, as Virgin Media has committed to introducing gigabit connectivity to its entire network by the end of 2021. This next-generation broadband will boost help Northern Ireland’s digital and creative sectors.

Virgin Media has been working hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people connected. Read more about the employees helping to make that happen.

