Virgin Media creates 500 new jobs to keep customers connected

Virgin Media is creating more than 500 new customer contact centre jobs in the UK to help keep customers connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV, internet and phone provider is also giving over 2.7 million eligible Pay Monthly customers unlimited minutes to landlines and other mobile numbers, plus a 10GB data boost, at no extra cost, for a month.

If you’re streaming the latest Netflix shows, then Virgin Media are the leading major broadband provider for streaming content (according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index). Just load up Netflix on the Virgin TV V6 box.

With cinemas closing, Virgin Media has also secured some brand new films on current release to watch now on Virgin Movies at a reduced price for our customers. These are Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man – ideal when the kids are in bed – and Trolls World Tour from April.

Many businesses and public services rely on Virgin Media to stay connected. But in times like these, it’s even more critical to keep things running smoothly – and Virgin Media are working hard to do that. From prioritising their vulnerable customers to making sure everyone (their employees and customers) are set up to work from home – head over to Virgin Media to read more on how they are reacting to the coronavirus crisis.

