Virgin Media arrives at The O2

Virgin Media is now at The O2 with a brand new experiential studio space opening this summer and plans to make the site the best-connected entertainment venue in the UK.

Virgin Media will bring its hyperfast gigabit broadband to the venue, meaning that visitors will be able to share pics from their unforgettable experiences at The O2. Plus O2’s 5G mobile network is already available inside the venue.

Since the two brands joined together in June 2021, both Virgin Media and O2 customers have been able to access Priority.

And now, this includes The O2, meaning O2 and Virgin Media customers can enjoy exclusive access to unforgettable experiences and special offers including Priority Tickets 48 hours before general release. They can also enjoy access to the O2 Blueroom and O2 Bluebar in The O2 arena.

Virgin Media O2

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Virgin Media and O2 together under the same roof at The O2. Virgin Media will create an enhanced connected experience for visitors with gigabit broadband available so that it will become seamless to share unforgettable moments online. We’ll launch a market-leading gaming experience this Autumn and we’re delighted Priority is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers at The O2. This includes Priority Tickets, where our customers get exclusive access to shows in The O2 arena and indigo at The O2, 48 hours before general release.”

Virgin Media has plans to bring innovative connected experiences for fans and customers at its experiential studio space, showcasing its suite of entertainment products and services to the millions of visitors that The O2 welcomes each year.

When the studio opens this summer it will have a key focus on Stream, Virgin Media’s new TV platform that offers customers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions together in one place.

Later this year, Virgin Media will open a gaming space, giving visitors the chance to play a range of games on the latest consoles and platforms, as well as access to exclusive games titles, esports competitions and industry events.

Virgin Media O2 also recently announced more support for customers struggling with the cost of living.

