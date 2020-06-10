Virgin Limited Edition set to reopen Son Bunyola

Virgin Limited Edition’s Son Bunyola will reopen on July 4th, following its temporary closure due to COVID-19.

Located in the beautiful UNESCO world heritage site of the Tramuntana mountains in Mallorca, Son Bunyola will be the first of Virgin Limited Edition’s properties to reopen. It offers the ideal escape, with three individual secluded villas set across a stunning 700-acre private estate.

As Spain eases out of lockdown, Virgin Limited Edition will introduce a set of new measures to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of guests. Team members will have daily temperature checks before they start work. They’ll wear masks during their shifts and will carry out rigorous cleaning of the property. Virgin Limited Edition is committed to making these processes work for guests – and will offer daily housekeeping by the same team member, or no housekeeping at all if guests prefer.

Son Bunyola is located away from the crowds and between the scenic towns of Banyabalfur and Valldemossa. The three luxury villas are surrounded by breathtaking views. There is plenty to discover in the mountainous region. Guests can enjoy world-class cycling and hiking trails, a relaxing boat trip along the coastline, or stay within the grounds to enjoy the comfort of the villas.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

The villas can be rented on a self-catering or all-inclusive basis. They are available to rent individually or for one group to take all three villas exclusively.

Virgin Limited Edition is continuing to run a series of virtual programmes, including sofa safaris from its tented safari camp in Kenya, Mahali Mzuri, as well as Ulusaba, its luxury private game reserve in South Africa. The latest addition is virtual yoga sessions from Necker Island.

