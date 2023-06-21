Virgin Limited Edition opens the doors at brand new luxury Mallorca hotel

Son Bunyola, Virgin Limited Edition’s brand-new luxury hotel in Mallorca has officially opened and is set to become the home for those seeking luxury on the island.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has had a long love affair with Mallorca, having previously created one of the island’s most famed hotels before purchasing Son Bunyola with a determination to share one of the most outstanding and unrivalled locations and bring life back to an incredible 16th century Finca.

More than 20 years in the making, Son Bunyola Hotel joins its three showcase villas on the estate. It’s a monumental part of Mallorcan heritage that has been meticulously restored and is steeped in history on an incredible 1300-acre estate bursting with almond and olive groves, vines and citrus fruit trees, as well as three miles of stunning Mediterranean coastline.

Richard Branson said: “Today is a momentous day as we open our beautiful, boutique Son Bunyola Hotel. The northwest coast of Mallorca has long held a very special place in my heart, after first visiting as a young boy with my Mum and Dad. The beautiful finca on a UNESCO Heritage site was just waiting to be lovingly brought back to life, and the team has taken so much care to restore it.

“I truly believe we have the very best and most unspoilt location on the island with three miles of pristine coastline, stunning mountains as a backdrop, olive groves, vineyards, and some of the best hiking and cycling in the world. I’m hoping it will bring back the magic to those who can remember our original hotel in Mallorca from the early days. This is just the beginning for Son Bunyola and its wonderful team, and I cannot wait to welcome you here and share it with you.”

The hotel has 26 rooms and suites, all perfectly styled by local interior design Rialto Living to bring a slice of Mallorcan charm with the collection’s renowned home from home character. It was designed by local architect Gras and encompasses the main Finca and Tafona, along with several annexe buildings. The Tafona ­– where the olive press was previously located – is home to two stunning showcase suits with terraces. The hotel also boasts two unique Tower Suites with panoramic mountain and sea views ­– one of which is a Medieval defence tower dating back to the 13th century.

Guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks at Son Bunyola Hotel’s two restaurants – a Mediterranean restaurant and a tapas restaurant – and several outdoor dining terraces. These are led by the newly appointed executive chef Samuel G. Galdón.

Vincent Padioleau, General Manager of Son Bunyola Hotel and Villas said: “This is such an exciting time as we launch the first European hotel for Virgin Limited Edition. And I couldn’t be prouder of this passion project that will undoubtedly live up to all of the Virgin Limited Edition values and experiences in one of the most incredible locations in Mallorca.

“A huge part of our DNA has always been about community and we’re so grateful for all of the support we’ve had from our local partners that have helped make today possible. Over 90% of our staff recruited for the new hotel are Spanish and we hope that figure will grow even further. What’s more, this really is just the beginning for Son Bunyola as we now work towards not only creating one of the best luxury hotels in Mallorca, but also bringing back the agricultural side of the estate that was once farmland and vineyards. We’ve planted more than 200 trees in the past few months as we start to develop this further and look forward to having our own olives and almonds by next year and Malvasia wine from 2026, which was first recorded back in 1275.”

Guests can book now to be among the first to experience the brand-new luxury Son Bunyola Hotel, with rates starting from €600 per room per night on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit Virgin Limited Edition to book now.

Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of unique retreats, chosen for their beautiful locations and magnificent surroundings; each offers a sense of fun, style, luxury, and exceptional personal service. The group includes Necker Island and Moskito Island in the Caribbean’s British Virgin Islands, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve in South Africa, Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco, The Lodge in Verbier, Mahali Mzuri, a tented safari camp in Kenya, Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard in South Africa, and the Son Bunyola Estate in Mallorca. Along with Virgin Hotels, it is part of the Virgin Hotels Collection, which is focused on growth and driving positive change and differentiation within the luxury hospitality industry.