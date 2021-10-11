Virgin Hotels uses innovative ways to make their guests feel special

Virgin Hotels personalised loyalty and preference program, The Know is proving a big hit with guests who value the personal touch the program offers.

At Virgin Hotels ensuring guests receive heartfelt service is a number one priority. And guests that choose to sign up for The Know get to enjoy even more personalised pampering. From member-only rates to bespoke upgrades, the trick is the more info you share with The Know Team – via a short online questionnaire – the more tailored the rewards get. This means cocktails on the house during The Spirit Hour, special occasion surprises, and all your favourite brands ready and waiting in your mini-fridge. Joining The Know guarantees guests get non-stop preferential treatment.

Virgin Hotels

Doug Carrillo, chief marketing officer said, “The Know launched in 2015 and continues to gain popularity with our guests for its focus on personalisation and surprise and delight offerings. Our goal with The Know program is to exceed our guests' expectations and give them access to exclusive offers that only Virgin can deliver.”

Alea Miller, The Know agent at Virgin Hotels, Dallas, is always looking for ways to go the extra mile to ensure guests get a really special stay. She explained how she was able to help a family who were members of The Know: “I was upstairs delivering amenities to guests, when I noticed a mum comforting one of her kids who'd fallen over his laces. I stopped to check they were OK and noticed from their room number they were Know members.”

Alea wanted to give the family a little boost, so she popped back up to the room with some band-aids, apple drinks and the Virgin Hotels’ mascot, Snoozy the Sheep. She recalled, “Both the mum and kids’ eyes really lit up at the cute surprise.”

Alea also noticed from a Know profile that a guest hadn't booked anything special for their birthday reservation. She said, “I really wanted to find a gift that would make our guest smile on their special day. I saw on their Know profile that they had an allergy to milk chocolate, but they’d also noted their favourite was white chocolate.”

Alea gathered together all sorts of white chocolate treats and knocked on the door. “The guest was so thrilled that both their allergy and birthday had been recognised,” she said. “I got a big hug and they said how happy they were that Virgin Hotels had gone above and beyond to celebrate with them.”

Guests who join The Know also get exclusive use of Virgin Hotels’ mobile concierge app Lucy. Designed as a ‘personal comfort assistant’, Lucy had a big update back in June 2021, Doug explained, “By integrating with The Know program, Lucy offers a seamless connection between a guest’s loyalty profile and the booking platform, creating a personalised and streamlined guest experience.”

He added: “Lucy now offers even more helpful contactless features for guests to access from their smartphones, such as cashless tipping and secure ID verification.”

These enhanced ID checks enable check-in before you arrive, so you can breeze straight through to your Chamber, where Lucy now offers expanded room controls too. With Lucy in your palm, you won’t even have to leave your bed to search for that pesky remote, or fiddle with an aircon panel at 3am.

Virgin Hotels

You can also choose your preferred mood lighting via Lucy, either ‘Get Comfy’, ‘Get Lit’ or ‘Get in the Mood’. If you need extra pillows, an evening turndown, or your laundry collecting, all these concierge services, and more, can be summoned at the tap of a finger. And to round off the trip, you can even ask Lucy to give a tip to those favourite employees who made your stay extra special.

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is opening three new exciting properties in 2022, so there’s even more reason to join The Know and download Lucy. Virgin Hotels in Glasgow and Edinburgh are set to open in spring 2022 and Virgin Hotels New York City is due to open later next year.