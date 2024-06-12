Virgin Hotels to open first London hotel this summer

Returning to Virgin’s roots, Virgin Hotels will open its first London hotel on August 1, 2024.

The 120-room hotel is situated in the beating heart of Shoreditch, and is set to become an eye-catching addition to the East End landscape. The hotel will offer a suite of elevated experiences; from a glittering rooftop bar, pool, restaurant, private members club, and treatment rooms managed by Ibiza’s Blue Marlin. BiBo, an existing Spanish restaurant on the property, will remain open in association with world-famous chef, Dani Garcia. Similarly, the existing lobby bar and cafe – Christina's – will remain open, before being re-concepted into a unique (and very Virgin) eatery in 2025.

Turning to the interiors, the hotel will be fitted out with Virgin Hotels’ patented beds and mattresses, red Smeg fridges, and a top category suite called Richard’s Flat. All guests will have access to the innovative Lucy App, giving you complete room control through your phone.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Branson said: “We’re all absolutely delighted that Virgin Hotels Collection will be opening a Virgin hotel in London. Since the inception of Virgin Hotels, we’ve had our sights set on London; a place that so many of our customers either call home, or name as one of their favourite destinations – and of course where Virgin’s story started.

"At Virgin, we’ve been disrupting the travel industry for more than 40 years, from land to air to sea – even to space. Our success comes from identifying where we can make a difference. Virgin Atlantic customers have always said to me that we give them a wonderful experience in the sky, but they don’t have the same Virgin experience when they land. Well, we’ve sorted that in Las Vegas, New York, Edinburgh and now London too. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it."

Virgin Hotels

Continuing its strategic global expansion, the property will become Virgin Hotel Collection’s 17th location – bringing another touchpoint to the city where it all began for Richard Branson and the Virgin Group. This announcement comes hot on the heels of the new Finch Hattons property in Kenya joining the Virgin Hotels Collection, following the launches of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023.

Steck Studios

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will form part of a long-term agreement between Virgin Hotels and Reuben Brothers – global leaders in real estate investment and development. It will bring Virgin’s iconic brand and unrivalled travel experience to one of London’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, known for its tech, fashion, culture and creative arts scene.

Speaking of the news, Virgin Hotels Collection CEO, James Bermingham, said: “This year will mark 10 years of Virgin Hotels and what a way to celebrate it as we announce our newest hotel in one of the world’s most famous cities.

“I am truly delighted Shoreditch, London will be home to the next location for Virgin Hotels and what an extraordinary one it will be. We pride ourselves in having hotels in the very best locations across our key cities and Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch will be in the epicentre of one of London’s most cultured and creative areas.

“I am thankful to Reuben Brothers for entrusting us to bring the Virgin Hotels brand to life in this incredible building and to bring a splash of red to Shoreditch by showcasing our innovative, heartfelt and personal hotel experience, led by our wonderful people, to our future London guests.”

Kami White

The London hotel will also provide a home for Virgin Hotels’ The Know loyalty program and Virgin Red members in London. Virgin Red members will be able to earn seven points per pound spent on nightly room rates, to spend on extraordinary experiences across the Virgin Group and beyond.