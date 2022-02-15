Virgin Galactic ticket sales to open to the public

Virgin Galactic has announced that ticket sales will open to the general public on 16 February, giving anyone access to purchase one of the initial spaceflight reservations.

“At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier. “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.”

Virgin Galactic space reservations include access to the Future Astronaut community – designed and curated to bring inspiration, excitement and adventure from the time of ticket purchase to spaceflight and beyond. Future Astronauts will enjoy access to money-can’t-buy-experiences, events and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic’s spaceflights launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico. Starting with several days of spaceflight preparedness activities, future astronauts will stay with their guests at custom accommodations. Guests will be able to enjoy bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities while astronauts are busy with their training programmes.

Image from Virgin Galactic

The spaceflight itself is a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space. The spaceship gracefully flips while astronauts enjoy several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness and breath-taking views of Earth from the spaceship’s 17 windows. Upon return from this transformational experience, astronauts will begin a meaningful journey to create a positive impact with the perspective that can only come from seeing our beautiful planet from space.

To mark the launch of public sales, Virgin Galactic has unveiled a new consumer brand, designed to capture the love, wonder and awe of the experience of viewing Earth from space – and to inspire generations of future astronauts around the world. The new brand identity features the spaceship, the very definition of engineering excellence, a celebration of pioneering design, and an icon wholly unique to the Virgin Galactic spaceflight experience.

“We have developed a compelling and effective sales process to support the growth of our commercial business,” said Blair Rich, President and Chief Business Oﬃcer, Commercial and Consumer Operations. “A global, commercial spaceline demands an iconic and timeless brand. It is important that our brand represents our dynamic customer offering, and speaks to our unique experience, style and service.”

Spaceflight reservations are $450,000. Following an initial deposit of $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight. If you’re interested in becoming a future astronaut, visit Virgin Galactic to start the application process.