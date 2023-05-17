Virgin Galactic spaceflight window opens 25 May

Virgin Galactic is a go for launch, with the Unity 25 flight window opening on 25 May 2023.

The fully crewed spaceflight will take place from Spaceport America in New Mexico next week.

On board, the Unity 25 crew will consist of Astronaut 002 Beth Moses, Astronaut 005 Luke Mays, Astronaut 006 Christopher Huie and Astronaut 007 Jamila Gilbert.

Virgin Galactic

VSS Unity will be piloted by Commander Mike Masucci and Pilot CJ Sturckow, with mothership VMS Eve piloted by Commander Jameel Janjua and Pilot Nicola Pecile. To go behind the scenes with the world's first and only commercial spaceline pilots, watch this video to learn more about the role they play in the astronaut experience at Virgin Galactic.

The Unity 25 mission objective is to make a final assessment of the full spaceflight and astronaut experience before commercial service begins in late June.

Follow Virgin Galactic on Twitter for live updates on flight day and head over to Virgin Galactic to find out more about Unity 25.