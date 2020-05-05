Virgin Galactic enters Space Act Agreement with NASA

Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to facilitate the development of high-speed point-to-point technologies with a focus on customer experience and environmental responsibility.

The agreement is set to enable and foster collaboration between NASA, Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company in order to advance the United States’ efforts to produce technically feasible, high Mach vehicles for potential civil applications.

Image from Virgin Galactic

In partnership with NASA, Virgin Galactic believes there are significant opportunities to apply higher speeds to drive technological development to allow industries to adapt to the changing economic and ecological environment. The collaboration will aim to inform the development of national strategies using economic and technical foundations, again with a focus on sustainability.

Commenting on the partnership, Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said: “This is the beginning of an important partnership for Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company that will support the future development of aviation technology. Virgin Galactic’s unique experience and innovative technology platform will, in partnership with the historic capabilities of NASA and other government agencies, enable the progression of new technical steps that will improve US competitiveness. We see this as an area with tremendous growth potential that we will continue to invest in, alongside our commercial spaceflight operations.”

Image from Virgin Galactic

Dr. James Kenyon, Director of the NASA Aeronautics Advanced Air Vehicles Program, added: “This Space Act Agreement will enable NASA to collaborate with Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company to allow our organizations to take advantage of new tools, techniques, and technologies developed over the last 50 years and to explore potential new solutions for the commercial aviation industry.”

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity recently completed a glide flight out of its new home base at Spaceport America - marking the spaceship’s first free flight in the New Mexico airspace. Head over to Virgin Galactic to learn more about the team’s latest developments.