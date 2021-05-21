Virgin Galactic completes first human spaceflight from Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic has completed its third spaceflight and the first ever spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico. The flight sees New Mexico become the third US state to launch humans into space.

VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership, VMS Eve, and reached space, at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at Spaceport America.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

On VSS Unity’s flight deck were CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay, while Kelly Latimer and Michael Masucci piloted VMS Eve. CJ, who flew as pilot-in-command, becomes the first person ever to have flown to space from three different states. The crew experienced extraordinary views of the bright, blue-rimmed curvature of the earth against the blackness of space. New Mexico’s White Sands National Park sparkled brilliantly below. Their experience gives Virgin Galactic’s Future Astronaut customers a glimpse of what lies ahead.

“I am delighted to welcome our astronauts back home to Spaceport America,’’ said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic. “This marks the Company’s third spaceflight as well as the first human spaceflight from the state of New Mexico. This flight is a testament to the incredible work of our team and gives me great confidence in the integrity of our flight test program, the unique customer experience we are developing, and our ability to deliver value to our research partners in the scientific community.”

Today’s view: Infinite. #Unity21 made a beautiful ascent to apogee over Spaceport America, New Mexico. #VirginGalactic pic.twitter.com/jphjbMbSr2 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 22, 2021

Virgin Galactic fulfilled a number of test objectives during the flight, including:

Carried revenue-generating scientific research experiments as part of NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program.

Data collected from this flight will be used for the final two verification reports that are required as part of the current FAA commercial reusable spacecraft operator’s license.

Tested the spaceship’s upgraded horizontal stabilizers and flight controls and validated EMI reductions.

Following the flight, and in line with normal procedures, Virgin Galactic will conduct a review of all test data gathered and thoroughly inspect the spaceship and mothership. Once the team confirms the results, Virgin Galactic plans to proceed to the next flight test milestone.

Space is too good not to share. Our proof is in the incredible views of Earth aboard #Unity21.



See more from the spaceflight: https://t.co/jXAuNRAbpw#VirginGalactic pic.twitter.com/F1pdPmvDx2 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 23, 2021

To celebrate the first human spaceflight from New Mexico, the Zia Sun Symbol of New Mexico’s state flag was placed prominently on the exterior of the Spaceship. In addition, we flew green chile seeds, which are synonymous with the state’s rich agricultural and culinary history.

“Fifteen years ago, New Mexico embarked on a journey to create the world’s first commercial spaceport,’’ said Richard Branson. ‘’Today, we launched the first human spaceflight from that very same place, marking an important milestone for both Virgin Galactic and New Mexico. I am proud of the team for their hard work and grateful to the people of New Mexico who have been unwavering in their commitment for commercial spaceflight from day one. Their belief and support have made today’s historic achievement possible.”

Governor Lujan Grisham said: "After so many years and so much hard work, New Mexico has finally reached the stars. Our state's scientific legacy has been honored by this important achievement, one that took guts and faith and an unwavering belief in what New Mexico can achieve -- and indeed is destined to achieve. I can't wait to see what comes next. We are on the cutting edge, the forefront of innovation, and I plan to do everything in my power to keep us there, taking full advantage of our robust economic and scientific potential. On behalf of proud New Mexicans everywhere, I'm incredibly grateful to so many dedicated and visionary collaborators in this effort, not least Sir Richard Branson and former Governor Bill Richardson, and the entire Virgin Galactic team who made possible this long-awaited day."

“The Zia Sun Symbol is one of our most sacred symbols, central to the Pueblo of Zia,” said Governor Frederick Medina. “We are pleased that Virgin Galactic reached out to our Pueblo for permission to utilize this iconic symbol of the state of New Mexico. It is an honor to work with Virgin Galactic and to know that a part of Zia Pueblo will be traveling to space.”

This spaceflight was conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols. Head over to Virgin Galactic to find out more.