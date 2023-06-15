Virgin Galactic announces start of commercial spaceflight service

Virgin Galactic has announced the start of commercial spaceflight service. The flight window for its first commercial revenue-generating mission, ‘Galactic 01’, opens on 27 June, 2023 with opportunities to fly through 30 June.

Virgin Galactic’s team and vehicles are ready to fly their first customers to space, having successfully completed the Unity 25 spaceflight and subsequent routine analysis and vehicle inspections. Galactic 01 will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research. Carrying scientific payloads for its first-ever commercial spaceflight will showcase the value and power of the unique suborbital science lab that Virgin Galactic offers.

The second commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 02,’ will follow in early August 2023, with monthly spaceflights expected by Virgin Galactic thereafter.

“We are launching the first commercial spaceline for Earth with two dynamic products - our scientific research and private astronaut space missions,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier. “This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience.”

Details regarding the crew and manifest for initial flights will be released in advance of each mission, and livestreams for Galactic 01 and Galactic 02 will be on virgingalactic.com.

Last month, Virgin Galactic flew back to space on the Unity 25 mission, with Mission Specialists Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Huie, and Luke Mays becoming the newest Virgin Galactic Astronauts.

