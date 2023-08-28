Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin Galactic announces flight window for third commercial spaceflight

Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic
Headshot of Greg Rose
by Greg Rose
28 August 2023

Virgin Galactic has announced the ‘Galactic 03’ flight window will open on 8 September, 2023, continuing a monthly cadence of spaceflights. This would be the company’s fourth spaceflight in four months.

The three ‘Galactic 03’ crew members are the first of Virgin Galactic’s group of ‘Founder’ astronauts – the first customers whose forward-thinking vision and early ticket purchases helped make the dream of regular commercial spaceflights a reality.

The ‘Galactic 03’ crew bought their tickets as early as 2005 and, since then, have been an active part of Virgin Galactic’s Future Astronaut community. This community – comprised of approximately 800 individuals representing over 60 different countries – enjoys access to distinctive experiences designed to inspire and to enrich their spaceflight experience.

The pilots for ‘Galactic 03’ are VSS Unity Commander, Nicola Pecile, and VSS Unity Pilot, Michael Masucci; the Astronaut Instructor is Colin Bennett.

Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic

In the past 12 weeks, Virgin Galactic has introduced 11 new astronauts to the world. Following the ‘Galactic 03’ spaceflight, the customers on board would become Virgin Galactic astronauts 014, 015 and 016.

Virgin Galactic recently completed its first private astronaut flight, ‘Galactic 02’, achieving multiple historic milestones by flying private astronauts Jon Goodwin from the United Kingdom, and Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers from Antigua and Barbuda.

Head over to Virgin Galactic for more.

Virgin Galactic

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Virgin Galactic
Virgin companies

Virgin Galactic completes first private astronaut spaceflight

10 August 2023
Virgin Galactic's Galactic 01 spaceflight
Virgin companies

Virgin Galactic completes inaugural commercial spaceflight

29 June 2023
Virgin companies

Virgin Galactic completes Unity 25 space flight

25 May 2023