Virgin Experience Days out the whole family will love

Sometimes we all need some inspiration when it comes to things to do with the family. With the winter season on the horizon you're probably in need of indoor entertainment as well as fun outdoor activities, and if that’s the case, look no further than Virgin Experience Days.

Whether you and the fam enjoy games and puzzles or a task to put you to the test, you can earn 20 Virgin Points per £1 for a limited time when you book through Virgin Red. Better yet, you could win an entire year of adventure to make 2024 a year to remember.

Virgin Red has teamed up with Virgin Experience Days to give one lucky member a chance to win a year of experiences to share with their nearest and dearest. But don’t fret if you’re not the top winner as there’s still a chance for 10 members to win 100,000 Virgin Points. Experiences, live events or travel - there are plenty of opportunities to make your point, all at your fingertips.

Win a year of Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Red Go big in 2024

Need some inspo? We've picked out four excellent ways to spend time with the people you love with a Virgin Experience Days adventure. Whatever you do, do it together in 2024.

Flying High

Fancy the excitement of a skydive but find the idea of jumping out of a plane too daunting? Fear not! Virgin Experience Days has the perfect solution for a family adventure that combines the joy of flight without the fear.

Hop into the iFly wind tunnel that generates a powerful 120mph updraft airstream creating an indoor skydiving experience mimicking the real thing. Up to five people (min. age three years old) can enjoy the thrill of soaring through the air without the need for a plane exit. With 10 simulated flights to use on your group, you can guarantee a day of family fun.

Go behind the scenes

Are you a family of sports fanatics? Pay a visit to Wembley Stadium to explore the inner workings of the UK’s largest sports and music venue. The home of English football and The Emirates FA Cup Final since 1923, Wembley hosts major concerts, NFL games, and prestigious sporting events like the Olympics. Experience it anew with a guided tour that traces the steps of your favourite stars.

Enter the changing rooms, feel the excitement in the players' tunnel and even take a seat in Gareth Southgate’s chair as you take in the stunning views of the finest stadium experience in the UK. And if Wembley’s not your bag, there’s loads of other stadium tours to choose from on Virgin Experience Days.

Can you escape?

Immerse yourself in an exciting day of puzzle-packed adventure with The Cell Escape Room. Designed for a family of four, this is one of the best escape rooms around that puts participants into a realistic prison setting.

Work together as a family, solve mind-bending puzzles, and decipher clues to outsmart The Cell. Beat the clock and make a break for freedom before your gang leader arrives, creating an exhilarating family day out you won't soon forget.

And now for a night in

If the weather outside is frightful, Virgin Experience Days has everything a family would need for an ideal night in.

Equip yourselves with board games and an abundance of snacks as you get cosy with the fantastic David Walliams Gangsta Granny Board Game before diving into some Where's Wally cards or a round of Kersplat. A perfect family night in.

Whether you’re a group of thrill seekers, sports lovers, or cosy nighters, Virgin Experience Days has the perfect activity for your gang. With over 4,000 amazing UK experiences to choose from, the opportunities are endless – just don’t forget to enter our incredible competition to be in with a chance of nabbing a year of adventure with Virgin Experiences Days.

