Virgin celebrates standout success in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Virgin is flying high, sailing strong, and checking in with style after earning global recognition in Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Across Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, the Virgin family has been honored by travelers around the world: a celebration of unforgettable experiences that continue to redefine modern travel.

From the skies to the seas and everywhere in between, this year’s results reflect what Virgin does best: turning every journey into something extraordinary.

Virgin Hotels Collection shines across the globe

It’s been another exceptional year for Virgin Hotels Collection, with properties across the U.S. and U.K. recognised for their creativity, design, and signature warmth.

In the U.S., Virgin Hotels New York took center stage as #3 Top Hotel in NYC, while Virgin Hotels New Orleans charmed readers as #4 Top Hotel in New Orleans. Out west, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas earned #7 Top Hotel in Las Vegas, with Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Chicago placing in the Top 20 Best Hotels in America, a testament to the brand’s enduring spirit.

Across the pond, Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch made its debut as #8 in the Top Hotels in London category. Nestled in one of the city’s most creative neighborhoods, it brings Virgin’s signature energy to the capital complete with the addition of Hidden Grooves, a high-fidelity listening bar inspired by the golden age of vinyl and the rebellious spirit of Virgin Records.

Hidden Grooves at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch

Meanwhile, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh landed at #4 Best Hotels in the U.K., capturing the city’s blend of heritage and innovation.

Virgin Limited Edition: Adventures with soul

From the peaks of the Atlas Mountains to the plains of the Maasai Mara, Virgin Limited Edition continues to set the standard for luxury with purpose.

In Morocco, Kasbah Tamadot was named #5 Top Hotel in Africa, offering an enchanting escape surrounded by dramatic mountain views and Berber hospitality. In South Africa, Ulusaba ranked #13 Best Resort, where world-class game viewing meets the warmth of the Virgin experience. And in Kenya, Mahali Mzuri claimed #4 Resort in Central & East Africa, blending sustainability, luxury, and safari adventure in one breathtaking destination.

Mahali Mzuri - Fire Pit at Night

Virgin Voyages makes waves

Out at sea, Virgin Voyages once again impressed, earning #3 in the Large Ship category. The adults-only approach, award-winning dining, and boundary-pushing entertainment have redefined cruising.

This year also marked a major milestone with the arrival of Brilliant Lady, the fourth ship in the fleet. Built for new horizons from the Panama Canal and Alaska to Los Angeles, Brilliant Lady brings bold energy, Michelin-level dining, and unforgettable nights under the stars to every voyage.

Virgin Atlantic continues to soar

Up in the skies, Virgin Atlantic continues to climb the global rankings, named #6 Airline in the World. Known for its signature service, distinctive design, and inclusive spirit, the airline remains a traveller favourite for making every flight feel extraordinary. This year also saw the opening of the new Clubhouse at LAX, a space that reflects LA’s health and wellness culture with thoughtful touches to help travellers unwind before take-off.

Virgin Atlantic

The Virgin difference

From Virgin Atlantic to Virgin Voyages, Virgin Hotels to Virgin Limited Edition, these wins celebrate a world of unforgettable travel experiences all connected through Virgin Red, the home of Virgin’s rewards. Members can earn and spend Virgin Points across flights, stays, and sailings, making every journey more rewarding and every adventure distinctly Virgin.

Behind every recognition is the same driving force: passionate people and loyal travellers. From crews and hosts to sailors and guests, these achievements honour the entire Virgin community that brings each experience to life. Together, these wins show that wherever you fly, stay, or sail, the Virgin spirit continues to lead the way.