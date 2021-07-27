Virgin Australia’s cabin crew named the best in the world

For the fourth year running, Virgin Australia’s cabin crew has been named the best in the world by AirlineRatings.com.

Acknowledging the achievement, Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “At Virgin Australia it is our people who make the difference. We know many of our guests are going through a challenging time with the pandemic and everyday our team goes the extra mile to make their journey as easy and enjoyable as we can.

“This award acknowledges our commitment to delivering experiences our guests love and is testament to what makes us Australia’s most loved airline.

“I am proud to lead such an extraordinary group of people who have today been recognised by industry peers for delivering the very best cabin crew service in the world.”

While the last 18 months have been challenging for cabin crew at Virgin Australia, they have shown many times why they deserve this award.

During the height of lockdown in Australia, cabin crew at the airline turned April Fool’s Day on its head. Rather than tricking people, they donated thousands of rolls of toilet paper and other essentials from grounded aircraft to people in need.

In February 2021, Virgin Australia cabin crew helped facilitate the airline’s first-ever wedding in the sky. Melbourne couple Luke and Elaine tied the knot during a flight to Sydney and the cabin crew made sure their flight was extra special.

A month later there were more celebrations in the sky as Virgin Australia hosted its first Pride Flight. Hosted by award-winning Sydney drag royalty and Virgin Australia cabin crew member, Penny Tration, the flight featured all the rainbows, dancing and glitter you’d expect of a Pride celebration. Plus there was even a surprise proposal!

To find out for yourself why Virgin Australia cabin crew have been named the best in the world