Virgin Australia welcomes Santa on every flight before Christmas

Virgin Australia is welcoming a very special guest on board this festive season. That’s right, Santa’s flying with Virgin Australia this year.

Delivering presents around the world doesn’t just take a magic reindeer-powered sleigh, it also takes some very impressive piloting. As Santa only flies once a year, he’s joining the skilful Virgin Australia crew ahead of taking his sleigh to the skies late on Christmas Eve.

With the magic of Christmas, Santa will make an appearance on every single Virgin Australia flight in the run-up to the big day. He’s asked cabin crew to hand out some Santa Request Forms, where children on board can share their Christmas lists, and also answer some questions to make sure they’ve made it onto the nice list this year.

Virgin Australia Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Paul Jones said: “We are delighted that Santa opted to brush up on his piloting skills with Virgin Australia, and we are honoured to play even just a small part in the safe delivery of everyone’s Christmas presents this year.

“At Virgin Australia, we’re committed to creating great guest experiences no matter the age of the traveller, and our partnership with Santa is a really good example of how we are bringing so much joy to our flights this festive season.”

