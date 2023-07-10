Virgin Australia unveils cabin of the future

Fresh from the Boeing factory in Seattle and featuring that new plane smell, Virgin Australia has unveiled its brand new cabin design, which is debuting in its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The first Boeing 737-8 landed in Brisbane recently, marking an exciting milestone in the airline’s fleet renewal programme as it works towards its net zero emissions target by 2050. It is one of 33 duel-efficient Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft that Virgin Australia has on order, with more due to be delivered in the coming months.

Highlights of the new Boeing 737-8 cabin interior include:

In-seat power for all Business Class and Economy seats

Larger overhead lockers, with capacity to stow up to 50% more carry-on baggage (individual guest carry-on luggage limits will not increase)

Wider Business Class seats which also feature leg rests with extendable footrests, storage compartments, tablet/device holders and water bottle holders

A new Economy seat design, featuring a ribbed backing to elevate comfort and ergonomics

A personal tablet/device holder for all Economy seats, making it easy to view Virgin Australia in-flight entertainment, movies and TV shows

The rest of Virgin Australia’s Boeing fleet will also be getting a cabin refresh later this year, with upgrades including:

Installation of in-seat power for all Business Class and Economy seats

Installation of new Business Class seats, consistent with the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft

Installation of new or refreshed Economy seats, with seat design to be consistent with the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft

Introduction of in-flight Wi-Fi and complimentary in-flight entertainment (via a personal device) to majority of remaining fleet

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “Today is an important milestone for Virgin Australia as we grow and renew our fleet and continue investing in our onboard guest experience.

“Sustainability is so important for the future of the airline industry globally and fleet renewal is a major step in reducing carbon emissions intensity. We anticipate our fleet renewal programme, together with other fuel efficiency initiatives, will support over 80% of our 2030 interim target to reduce Virgin Australia’s carbon emission intensity by 22%.”

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.