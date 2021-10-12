Virgin Australia to return to international flights

Virgin Australia will return to international flying for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic with flights to Fiji restarting in December.

The news comes following the Fijian government’s announcement of its tourism reopening plan and means that Virgin Australia will restart flights to the south pacific island on 16 December – rather than 23 December as was originally planned.

Virgin Australia

The airline will operate daily direct flights to the tropical holiday destination with seats currently on sale at virginaustralia.com from as low as $289AUD one-way.

A spokesperson from Virgin Australia said: “We’re pleased to bring forward the resumption of our Fiji services to better align with the start of the summer holiday period, making it easier for travellers to get to their destination in advance of the festive season.

“We know Australians are excited to finally be able to travel overseas again which is evident by the strong booking demand we’ve experienced for our Fiji flights since the Federal Government announced the roadmap to reopening Australia to the world earlier this month.

Virgin Australia

“Our inaugural short-haul international service to Nadi will depart Sydney on 16 December 2021 and will be a significant milestone for the relaunched Virgin Australia and New South Wales residents who have spent many of the past few months in lockdown.”

Initially, Virgin Australia will operate daily return services to Nadi from Melbourne and Sydney, and three weekly return services from Brisbane. From 23 December, the airline will increase its Sydney to Nadi services to twice daily, giving travellers even more opportunity to experience a tropical holiday for the festive season and summer holidays.

Just like all Virgin Australia fares, international flights include full flexibility for travel until 28 February 2022, so you can book with confidence knowing you can change the date of travel if you need to.

Virgin Australia plans to resume flights to Bali and New Zealand in 2022.

Visit Virgin Australia for all the latest updates on international and domestic flying.