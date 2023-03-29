Virgin Australia takes off for Bali from the Gold Coast for the first time

Virgin Australia is saying cheers to Bali as it launches its first-ever Gold Coast to Bali flights, providing a new connection between the two holiday destinations.

To celebrate the maiden flight, Virgin Australia held a Bintang Yoga session at Gold Coast Airport, combining two things Bali is famous for.

The route, which is one of the airline’s most highly anticipated new short-haul international services, has resulted in strong demand from holidaymakers since it was announced in June last year, with particularly high demand through Easter and summer holiday periods.

Virgin Australia chief strategy and transformation officer, Alistair Hartley, said the new services will provide guests with greater convenience, choice and value for their next Bali holiday, a destination many Australians love.

Virgin Australia

“Until now, services between Gold Coast and Bali have never been operated by any commercial airline, making this another milestone for Virgin Australia and our guests,” he said. “We are incredibly excited to see this service take off, representing the latest step in growing our international footprint, which consists of over 500 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and our partner airlines.”

Virgin Australia has dropped a massive sale on fares between the Gold Coast and Bali, from as low as $419 return, available until midnight on 3 April 2023.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more and start planning your trip now.