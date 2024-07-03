Virgin Australia takes dreams to new heights

It was all smiles at Virgin Australia's training center at Brisbane Airport on Saturday as six children with a passion for flying enjoyed an unforgettable aviation experience.

In partnership with Virgin Australia and Starlight Children’s Foundation (Starlight), Stars of the Future is an inspiring initiative which brings joy and hope to children facing serious illnesses.

Emma Plummer

The day began at Virgin Australia's training center, where the Virgin Australia team gathered to meet the six bright young stars and their families who flew in from across the country.

Donned in pilot and crew uniforms, they transformed into mini aviation professionals, mastering cabin crew procedures like the iconic lolly trolley service, making in-flight announcements and even landing the plane in a flight simulator.

Emma Plummer

The adventure continued at Brisbane Airport, where the families received an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour. They took part in guest check-in, baggage handling, air traffic control, and even assisted Virgin Australia staff in pushing back an aircraft on the tarmac.

To cap off the day, the children earned their wings with a special Virgin Australia badge and enjoyed a celebratory party in the Virgin Australia Lounge—a first-time experience for many.

Emma Plummer

Meet the Stars of the Future:

Izzy (5, Swan Region, WA) with leukemia dreams of flying like her dad who is a Fly In Fly Out (FIFO) worker.

Imi (7, Harvey Region, WA) with fanconi anaemia and multiple health conditions including partial deafness, shares a special bond with a Virgin Australia pilot who learned Auslan to communicate with her.

Jaxon (8, Sunshine Coast Hinterland, QLD) with leukemia is a helicopter enthusiast who got to co-pilot a helicopter for his Starlight Wish.

Maton (12, Northern Beaches, NSW) with kidney disease aspires to be a pilot like in Top Gun and for his Starlight Wish visited the Airforce base.

Dylan (15, Gold Coast, QLD) with osteosarcoma is an aviation lover who transformed his bedroom into an aeroplane-themed haven for his Starlight Wish.

Jacob (17, Northwest TAS) with goldenhar syndrome is a frequent flyer and avid gamer.

Emma Plummer

Since 2010, Virgin Australia has proudly partnered with Starlight and their Wishgranting program, granting over 3,000 Starlight Travel Wishes and providing flight support for Starlight Wishes.

Virgin Australia Executive Libby Minogue echoes this sentiment: "Since 2010, we have been incredibly proud to play a role in bringing a smile to the faces of many Starlight children when they experience their Travel Wishes throughout the year.”

Last year alone, Virgin Australia helped fly 25% of children and families to their Starlight Wishes destination. That’s a lot of wishes!

To learn more, visit starlight.au/virginaustralia.