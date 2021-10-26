Virgin Australia – service so good you’ll want it everywhere

Travel is back on the cards in Australia and we know you’ll want to take Virgin Australia's service with you wherever you’re going.

Virgin Australia’s newest ad campaign highlights the airline’s award-winning service through a young family’s summer holiday. The parents get the chance to enjoy some blissful relaxation on their much-anticipated holiday as distractions from their kids are relieved with the assistance of Virgin Australia team members, who magically appear at various stages on the trip.

This goes from pit crew using aircraft batons to stop one of the kids from jumping into the pool where their mum is relaxing to cabin crew giving the parents some much-needed alone time in their hotel room.

Libby Minogue, Virgin Australia Group chief marketing officer, said: “Over the years our team members have won multiple customer service awards, including Airline Ratings ‘Best Cabin Crew’ in 2021. The campaign beautifully harnesses the passion and dedication we have to our guests and the incredible service they experience every time they fly with us.

Virgin Australia

“Since September, we have launched 12 new return services throughout Australia and we are scheduled to resume flights to Fiji in December, followed by Bali and New Zealand. We know this campaign will remind Australians why they should book with Virgin Australia, which will be so important as the country begins to travel again.

“We're an airline that knows how to bring joy to flying, offering customers great value fares to even more destinations, along with world-class service, irrespective of where they are seated.”

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia’s ‘Yay for holidays’ sale is on now, with flights as low as $49 one-way. The sale ends at midnight AEST on 1 November though so don’t take too long deciding where your next trip will be.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.